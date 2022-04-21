A high-end car hit two people and crashed into a building Wednesday morning.
Police say the driver fled and couldn’t be found after a Porsche Cayenne hit a building in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way about 5 a.m.
He has been identified as a 40-year-old Kelowna man. Police did not release his name.
The victims are not co-operating with the police investigation, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.
“There was extensive damage done to the business and we are grateful no bystanders were injured,” she added.
Penticton Herald Staff