The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
12:18 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
1:38 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
2:45 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Public service.
5:39 p.m. Vintage Boulevard, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
5:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
7:01 p.m. Dartmouth Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:28 p.m. River Road, Keremeos. Alarm.
Thursday
6:17 a.m. Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.