Thursday, Jan. 19
• Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., directed by Lynne Leydier, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, RDOS building on Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• Thursday Night Jam Blues/Rock, Clancy’s Pub, 333 Martin Street, 7-11 p.m., hosted by Tres Bobos Band, ages 19 and over
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., imp. Line dance, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers orchestra practices resume, Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9:30 a.m., for more information contact Nick at 250-462-7052
• Live music with the Cliff McIntyre Band, Indian Flame on Main in Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• Trivia Night Thirsty Thursday, The Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
• BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend, top prospects on-ice combine, South Okanagan Events Centre, 10 a.m., community skate, 3 p.m., top prospects game, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton Posse at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 p.m., directed by Lynne Leydier, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips lunch, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; karaoke with Candie, 6:30 p.m.
• Chair stretch and strength, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, noon, Ted Talks, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Art opening reception, Lovely Landscapes by Jane Scheffler, Wayside Books, 8317 Main Street, Osoyoos, 4-5 p.m.
• Opening night: The Double D Diner, a comedy by Jim Dinwoodie, Osoyoos Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20, tickets available from The Happy Paper Parlor, Jojo’s Café, Osoyoos and District museum, Brushed Sage Boutique, Luna Del Sol Hair Salon or email: dinwoodieddeanna@gmail.com
• Open Mic Night, Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7 p.m.
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (Jan. 20-26): Plane (PG, 107 minutes); A Man Called Otto (PG, 126 minutes); The Whale (PG, 117 minutes); M3GAN (14A, 102 minutes); Missing (111 minutes) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG, 192 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcineams.com/ showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, Friday-Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, for showtimes: theolivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Jan. 21
• Anthrax and Black Label Society, with special guests Exodus, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6:30 p.m., tickets start at $49 plus tax and service charges, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Closing night: Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 1 and 7 p.m., directed by Lynne Leydier, $50 plus tax and resort fee, purchase at: pentictonlakesideresort.com
• SO_CO Sound Company, jazz, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend, Penticton Outdoor Rink, girls hockey jamboree, 8:30 a.m., BCHL sponsorship game, 11:30 a.m., BCHL skills competition, 1 p.m., BCHL alumni and friends game, 2:30 p.m., BCHL all-star tournament, 4 p.m., community skate, 6:30 p.m.
• The Double D Diner, a comedy by Jim Dinwoodie, Osoyoos Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20, tickets available from The Happy Paper Parlor, Jojo’s Café, Osoyoos and District museum, Brushed Sage Boutique, Luna Del Sol Hair Salon or email: dinwoodieddeanna@gmail.com
• Round Dance, presented by Okanagan Symphony Orchestra with Chris Derksen, cello, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets call 250-469-8940
• 90s/00s Decades Dance, The Luso Portuguese Club, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7-11 p.m., all ages event, minors must be accompanied by an adult, $10, eventcreate.com
• Burgers and fries, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m. music with Glory Days, 5 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• January’s A Drag! Show, Venables Theatre, 2 p.m. (all ages show) and 7:30 p.m. (ages 16 and over), $10 and $25, featuring Ella Lamoureux, Toddy, Dora Knob, Sparkle and Rez Daddy, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Robbie Burns Night, Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, doors open at 4:30 p.m., entertainment begins 5:30 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., presented by Penticton Scottish Festival, $70 (adults), $25 (children 4-11), featuring Vale United Pipe Band, Emily McDonald School of Highland Dance, Naramata Scottish Dancers, Castilla Irish Dancers, for tickets: showpass.com
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub, 985 Robinson Ave., 2-6 p.m.
• David Gogo and his band, Osoyoos Performing Arts Concert, The Sonora Community Theatre, 7 p.m., $25, visit: osoyoosartscouncil.com
• Robbie Burns Dinner, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., $20, featuring Grimms roast beef dinner and piper Bruce Kaye
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Family Maker Lab, Penticton Museum and Archives, 2 p.m.
• Bronze metal clay pendant jewelry-making workshop, Speckled Row Studio, The Cannery Trade Centre, 6-8 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• JCI Penticton President’s Dinner, Penticton Eagles Club (upstairs), 5:30 p.m., contact: jcipenticton.com
Sunday, Jan. 22
• BCHL 60th anniversary all-star weekend, Penticton Outdoor Rink, community skate, 11 a.m.
• The Oot n’ Oots, five-piece alternative band, The Dream Café, 2 p.m., doors open at noon, $15, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca/events
• The Double D Diner, a comedy by Jim Dinwoodie, Osoyoos Community Theatre, 2:30 p.m., $20, tickets available from The Happy Paper Parlor, Jojo’s Café, Osoyoos and District museum, Brushed Sage Boutique, Luna Del Sol Hair Salon or email: dinwoodieddeanna@gmail.com
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., Nate Froese (cover tunes), 5-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion South Okanagan Similkameen zone dart tournament, Okanagan Falls Legion Branch No. 227
• Breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit dinner, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 2-6 p.m.
• Pool league, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Big Country Showcase, Peachland +50 Activity Centre, 2 p.m., featuring The Big Country Band and special guests Pam Ferens and Marty Edwards, $15 at the door
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Pub, 1:30 p.m.
• Nate Froese, Cannery Brewing Co., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
• Pub Dart League at various service clubs and pubs in Penticton, 6:30 p.m.
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
• Okanagan Skaha School District business committee meets, IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave., 4 p.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Osoyoos Coyotes at Princeton Posse, Princeton and District Arena, 7 p.m.
• Slow mat yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir practice, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 10 a.m., for more information contact Sarah at 778-622-0762
• Tremendous Trivia, Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
• Harlem Globetrotters, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20 plus tax and applicable service charge, visit: valleyfirsttitx.ca
• Okanagan Skaha School District education committee meets, IMC building, 425 Jermyn Ave., 4 p.m.
• Crawford Crossley Group, Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring Larry Crawford, Allan Crossley, Yanti, Stefan Bienz, Scott Gamble and Stan Sabourin, $15, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, Ye Olde Welcome Inn, 8380 Glalagher Lake Road, with your hosts Nic and Flo, 6 p.m.