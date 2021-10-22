A remedy pilot project is being hailed as an exercise in cooperation.
In a co-presentation by Okanagan Skaha Teachers Union president Kevin Epp and Okanagan Skaha assistant superintendent Jason Corday to the education committee Wednesday, trustees were told four new support positions were created that will help students with designation as well as their teachers.
This comes at no cost to the board.
In simplistic terms, when a classroom has more students with special needs than contractually agreed to, teachers are provided some relief time here and there. The relief time is now collectively pooled in a much more efficient way.
The pilot project began last year at Parkway and Columbia elementary schools as well as Summerland Middle School.
Due to its success, the project has been expanded. This year, all three middle schools in the district will participate as well as Summerland Secondary School.
Epp described it as “a locally-brewed solution — it’s not perfect, but much better.”
Corday said when the project was announced to Summerland Secondary School parents, they were both surprised and elated that two additional support jobs were created at SSS alone.
“I really applaud this program, it’s the district working hand-in-hand with teachers,” Corday said.
Epp praised district teachers for their cooperation.
Superintendent Todd Manuel congratulated both parties for coming up with a unique solution that other boards might use.
“It’s an exceptionally complex issue around contract issues and finding how things can be better for students,” Manuel said. “This is an outstanding example of leadership and collaboration and I’m proud of the work they’re doing and the benefits that are coming for students.”