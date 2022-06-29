It’s hardly a slam dunk, but a plan to establish a new cidery on the grounds of Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland has passed its first test.
Summerland council this week voted unanimously to pass on to the Agricultural Land Commission a non-farm use application required to operate a cidery on the 0.7-hectare property, which is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
The ultimate decision rests with the ALC, but local governments must forward applications on behalf of property owners within their jurisdictions.
The owners of 13810 Highway 97 have proposed putting up a new 1,500-square-foot cidery building with 440-square-foot patio directly west of their fruit stand and café.
District staff recommended in favour of supporting the application, despite council’s Agricultural Advisory Committee opposing it.
Council heard the committee’s concerns revolved around parking, emergency access and the feasibility of a cidery operation on the small site.
“I’ll support sending this forward to the ALC, as long as we understand the ALC can say yes, but there’s still more process and variances and conversation that will then have to be had at this council table to determine whether it’s even possible to put a cidery there,” said Coun. Erin Carlson.
Coun. Richard Barkwill noted the property used to be much larger, but was cut in half and reduced in size by Highway 97.
“I think that there’s really not much left to be much of a farm, so it seems like a good location for a cidery and they’ll do the best they can with the little land they have left,” said Barkwill.
“If there’s going to be a cidery somewhere, I think that’s a good spot.”