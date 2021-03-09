Time is running out for Penticton city councillors to decide if they’ll reverse a decision to close the old Victory Church emergency shelter as planned March 31 or watch as the B.C. government does it for them.
Housing Minister David Eby told The Herald in an interview Tuesday those two options were delivered Monday to council via letter from BC Housing. The letter requests a response from council by March 15.
He wants council to reconsider its unanimous decision March 2 to deny a temporary use permit that would have allowed the shelter to stay open past its planned March 31 closure date until new a supportive housing project on Skaha Lake Road – tentatively slated to open in mid-2022 – is ready.
If council refuses, continued Eby, the province will exercise “paramountcy,” which effectively allows the B.C. government to override municipal zoning regulations for provincial projects.
“The big issue with Penticton is we have the opportunity to bridge people directly into housing when we close the shelter, and it doesn’t seem to me that closing the shelter, turfing people out even before winter is over, and not having any resolution about whether or not additional supportive is going to be built, was going to make life better for anybody in Penticton,” said Eby.
“As the housing minister, that kind of circumstance is quite challenging, but I can tell you this is not a unique issue to Penticton. I’m talking to communities like Hope and Grand Forks and Vancouver and Victoria – communities big and small – about these exact issues, and the goal is to work co-operatively.”
Eby acknowledged the old Victory Church at 452 Winnipeg St. isn’t an ideal candidate for paramountcy because the building is privately owned – which could provide ammunition for a court challenge – so he’s hoping council will grant the temporary use permit to head off a prolonged dispute.
City spokesman Philip Cooper confirmed in an email Tuesday council has received the BC Housing’s letter and will reply after it has “completed a review of its options.”
The two sides are communicating in writing at the city’s request following a heated phone call last week between Eby and Mayor John Vassilaki.
Eby – who ruled out using the Emergency Program Act to keep the old Victory Church open partly because the pandemic underlying the provincial state of emergency could be over long before the new supportive housing facility is open – is also asking for city co-operation on the 54-unit supportive housing project planned for 3240 Skaha Lake Rd.
The site is zoned correctly, but BC Housing requires a development permit from the city. Council in February, however, took the unusual step of passing a motion calling on BC Housing to delay applying for the permit until a third party has completed a review of existing supportive housing facilities in Penticton to identify gaps in services that need to be addressed.
Eby revealed Tuesday he has agreed to the review – and won’t be surprised if the results aren’t pretty.
“I openly acknowledge that our supports are not adequate for a small group of people who are profoundly sick,” said Eby.
“They bail out of supportive housing, they don’t stay housed, they get evicted and they live outside, and because of their mental health issues and addictions they’re profoundly disruptive to a community and sometimes their activity intimidates and scares other people – it scares themselves.”
Those people were the focus of the B.C. NDP government’s 2020 campaign promise to develop new complex-care housing with extra access to nurses and psychiatrists. Eby said the concept is still being studied by a cabinet committee, but has already garnered some support.
“I don’t expect just given the state of play that this would be opening in Penticton,” the minister added, “but down the road in Kamloops we have a mayor who’s asking for that and in some of the big cities in British Columbia there’s enthusiasm from the mayors for this kind of support.”
In fact, the 13-member B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus in January called publicly for Eby to set up a pilot project with five complex-care facilities, each with 40 to 50 beds, in communities around the province.
The former Victory Church was pressed into service as an emergency winter shelter Nov. 1 due to COVID-19 space restrictions at the existing Compass House shelter that shut down 25 of 55 beds there.
Council reluctantly approved the initial temporary use permit in October with just days to spare after being told there were no other sites available. BC Housing at the time only sought permission to run the site through March 31, which is when winter shelters typically close.
However, the agency has since determined there is still a housing emergency in Penticton with approximately 160 people on the streets as of January and the shelter needs to stay open as a result.
The old Victory Church was purchased by a developer in early 2020 and rezoned for a mix of residential and commercial space, plus a mini-storage business where the parkade is now. The developer then turned around and leased the site to BC Housing.