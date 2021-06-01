During a year that saw the City of Penticton lay off 20% of its staff as it reduced services at the start of the pandemic, the number of employees earning over $75,000 actually increased in 2020.
There were a total of 141 names on the city’s sunshine list in 2020, up from 126 in 2019, according to the annual statement of financial information presented to council at its meeting Tuesday.
Of the new 15 spots on the list, 14 were held by unionized workers and three by managers. Their spots were offset by two retirements in the Penticton Fire Department.
“Although there were minimal staffing increases between 2019 and 2020, cost of living increases and the prescribed reporting level of $75,000 is impacting the number of employees reported,” finance manager Angela Campbell said in her report to council, which accepted it without comment.
“There was an overall increase of three management positions reported owing to changes in roles, cost of living adjustments and individuals in positions that overlapped during transition.”
Eighteen city staffers also received at least $1,000 in overtime pay for their work during provincial emergencies, such as the Christine Mountain wildfire, which has since been reimbursed by the B.C. government. The top overtime earners were fire Chief Larry Watkinson, who banked $13,744, and chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk, who collected $9,231.
The city paid severance to three different staff members, who received a total of 14 months’ pay.
On the political side, Mayor John Vassilaki earned $83,097, while all six councillors received $27,514 each.
Elected officials’ expense ranged from a high of $650 claimed by Vassilaki to $0 booked by Jake Kimberley, who suffered a major stroke in July 2020 and resigned from office earlier this year.
In total, council’s pay and expenses cost taxpayers $250,332.
Here are the City of Penticton’s 10 highest-paid employees for 2020:
Donny van Dyk, CAO: $246,626
Jim Bauer, CFO: $198,765
Larry Watkinson, fire chief: $196,663
Mitch Moroziuk, infrastructure GM: $195,431*
Shawn Filice, electric utility manager: $165,565
Ian Chapman, city engineer: $163,315
Rob Trupp, assistant fire chief: $162,633
Rob Trousdell, deputy fire chief: $160,727
Len Robson, public works manager: $158,687
Blake Laven, development services director: $155,342
NOTE: Total remuneration includes base pay, acting pay, overtime, standby pay and taxable benefits.
* retired
Source: City of Penticton