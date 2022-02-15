Two major transportation projects are set to get underway in April in Penticton.
The first will clean up traffic problems along a short length of South Main Street.
The city’s contractor will start by putting in a new roundabout at the intersection of Galt Avenue, South Main Street and Pineview Road.
Once that’s complete, the so-called Point Intersection – where Kinney Avenue, Skaha Lake Road, South Main Street, Main Street and Dawson Avenue all meet – will be closed to vehicles to make way for bike lanes.
And a new signalized intersection will be built at Galt Road and Skaha Lake Road.
The second project will see the lake-to-lake bike route extended from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street by adding protected lanes. Work will begin at the north end of the route and progress south.
To help raise awareness of the planned construction before work gets underway, residences and businesses impacted by the route will be mailed information and invited to one of two online information sessions or one of two in-person open house events planned in March.
“Both of these projects support key goals contained in the city’s Transportation Master Plan and lead to outcomes that create a safe transportation system for all ages, abilities and modes while also meeting our city’s environmental objectives and requirement to use our infrastructure responsibly,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“If you have questions about either of these projects, please attend one of the four information sessions taking place in March. Now is the time to get informed.”
For more information, visit www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.