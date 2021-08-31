The Herald's Candidates Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 7-9 p.m. online.
The candidates will all be in the same banquet hall together, along with the two media panelists, moderator, two timers and videographer. No other spectators will be permitted.
The session can be watched live on The Herald's Facebook page (Penticton Herald) and our YouTube page. It will also be posted on The Herald's website 24 hours following the meeting and it will remain posted until Sept. 20, election day.
All questions will b posed by the media panel of Chris Walker (CBC Radio) and Joe Fries (Penticton Herald).
The format will be nearly identical to the 2020 provincial candidate forum - which was also organized under COVID guidelines.
Here a link to The Herald's provincial forum: