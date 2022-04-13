The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. Max Lake Road, Penticton. Wildfire.
9:15 a.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.
9:48 a.m. Corry Place, Penticton. Alarm.
10:09 a.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Structure fire.
12:28 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:32 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:04 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:33 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:35 p.m. Nesbitt Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:46 p.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Wildfire.
3:47 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:12 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.
9:02 p.m. 10th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
10:18 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.
10:54 p.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Public service.
Wednesday
12:35 a.m. Solly Road, Summerland. Minor fire.
4:52 a.m. Arkell Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.
5:55 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Wildfire.
6:42 a.m. McLennan Road, Summerland. Wildfire.