The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

8:24 a.m. Max Lake Road, Penticton. Wildfire.

9:15 a.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.

9:48 a.m. Corry Place, Penticton. Alarm.

10:09 a.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Structure fire.

12:28 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:32 p.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:04 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:33 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:35 p.m. Nesbitt Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:46 p.m. Bathville Road, Summerland. Wildfire.

3:47 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

5:12 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.

9:02 p.m. 10th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

10:18 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Alarm.

10:54 p.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Public service.

Wednesday

12:35 a.m. Solly Road, Summerland. Minor fire.

4:52 a.m. Arkell Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.

5:55 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Wildfire.

6:42 a.m. McLennan Road, Summerland. Wildfire.