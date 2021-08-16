The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
7:26 a.m. Randolph Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
8:05 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:13 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:55 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:25 a.m. Bench Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
11 a.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:07 p.m. Link Lake Road, Hayes Creek. Line down.
4:32 p.m. Similkameen Avenue, Oliver. Mutual aid.
6:13 p.m. Johnson Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:07 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Smoke.
7:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:23 p.m. Timmins Street, Penticton. Public service.
8:48 p.m. Nelson Road, Princeton. Burning complaint.
8:50 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:03 p.m. 4th Street, Naramata. Burning complaint.
9:27 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.
10:44 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland Public service.
Monday
12:28 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:12 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response.
3:54 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.