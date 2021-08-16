The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:26 a.m. Randolph Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

8:05 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:13 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

8:55 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:25 a.m. Bench Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

11 a.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:07 p.m. Link Lake Road, Hayes Creek. Line down.

4:32 p.m. Similkameen Avenue, Oliver. Mutual aid.

6:13 p.m. Johnson Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:07 p.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Smoke.

7:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:23 p.m. Timmins Street, Penticton. Public service.

8:48 p.m. Nelson Road, Princeton. Burning complaint.

8:50 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:03 p.m. 4th Street, Naramata. Burning complaint.

9:27 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.

10:44 p.m. Prairie Valley Road, Summerland Public service.

Monday

12:28 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:12 a.m. Veterans Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response.

3:54 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.