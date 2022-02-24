An exciting new event is coming to the Penticton Peach Festival this summer and organizers believe it will become an annual favourite for families.
The PeachFest RPR Heating & Air Conditioning PeachDuro is an enduro-style bike race that will take place Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Three Blind Mice Trail network located above the Naramata Bench.
“Riders will be treated to challenging climbs, epic views and fast technical descents in a race against others and themselves,” said Josh Shulman, the PeachFest director behind the idea.
The short course will be geared towards the younger racers and new riders looking to get a feel for what it is like to race bikes. The long course will be designed for more serious, competitive racers and will have a cash prize for the fastest riders of the day.
Shulman believes the event is perfect for PeachFest as the two different courses make it inviting for the entire cycling family.
“Penticton’s cycling community is stoked to invite families and friends to attend the newest event at B.C.’s longest-running family festival. With all the fun to be had at Penticton’s beaches, outdoor activities, breweries and wineries there is no shortage of fun and it might just be the best family summer trip you can plan this year,” said Shulman, also a bike peddler at Freedom Bike Shop.
“The whole family can participate at the RPR PeachDuro, or the cyclists can head out for their race while the rest of the family enjoys the other exciting family events PeachFest has to offer.”
Registration is $78 for the long course and $53 for the short course, which includes entry fee and swag. All riders under 16 must ride/race with a guardian.
The event will be capped at 200 riders, so organizers are encouraging cyclists to register as soon as possible so they don't miss out. Register online at www.peachfest.com/peachduro.