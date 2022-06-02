Yvonne Hayden’s name will forever be in the local history books as the first girl in the 99-year history of the Naramata May Day celebration to win the soapbox race.
Meanwhile, Zachary Togyi and Norah Zednai were named the 2022 May Day ambassadors.
Naramata School principal Jeff Redden shared the success of the special event at this week’s meeting of Okanagan Skaha School District.
Redden said some traditions were tweaked in order to make the event more inclusive.
Plans are already in the works for the 100-year celebration in 2023, Redden told trustees.