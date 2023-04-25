Police in Penticton are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior.
Eugene Rempel, 66, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, April 25, leaving a local care facility, according to an RCMP press release that did not name the facility.
Rempel is described as five-foot-seven, 112 pounds, with tan skin and long, grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-grey hoodie, blue jeans and blue shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250) 492-4300.