Due to increased negativity towards the Royal Family caused by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s recent interview with Oprah, Okanagan Skaha School District 67 is under intense pressure to rename Princess Margaret Secondary School.
Margaret, who died in 2002, is the only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II.
A recent poll by the Association for Canadian Studies shows 53% of Canadians consider the monarchy to be out-of-date.
The local board has established a five-person committee to create a new name for the school. The rename committee will be headed by volunteers Johnny Aantjes and Carl Meadows from Interior Health, with input from recently-retired superintendents, all who will be the only ones paid for their participation.
Names submitted for consideration include Christy Clark, in recognition of the former education minister and premier; Dr. Bonnie Henry, for her stellar work with COVID-19 and, in an effort to appeal to young people, Chewbacca from the “Star Wars” saga.
“Chewbacca was never given a medal by Princess Leia at the end of Episode IV, so this would be long overdue recognition for the wookiee,” board chair James Palanio said in a statement.
And, by the way, this is fake news. We made it up.
Happy April Fool’s Day!