A community garden on Vancouver Hill has been granted a fresh three-year lease on life.
Operated by the 117-member Penticton Community Garden Society, the 2.74 acre site offers 67 plots – the most expensive of which costs $60 per year – where people can grow their own food.
The group has been active since 1998 and its new licence to use Vancouver Avenue Park takes effect Nov. 1 at a nominal cost of $1 per year.
“Community gardens create community and long-term solutions to food poverty. Those who participate in community gardens enjoy the socialization and appreciate the access to fresh fruit and vegetables,” wrote Sheri Raposo, the city’s lands administrator, in her report to council.
“With one in eight households being food insure, the garden helps families put healthy food on the table, while educating them on how to plant and preserve the harvest garden.”
Council unanimously accepted Raposo’s recommendation to grant the three-year extension.
Following that item, council approved a separate five-year licence for the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team to use the old dog pound at 2330 Dartmouth Dr.
ALERT, which has used the facility for several years, swings into action during emergencies like wildfires to rescue, and care for, animals.