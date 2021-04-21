There are no immediate plans to replace the bridge over Penticton Creek at Nanaimo Avenue after it’s pulled from service as early as this summer.
Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to table discussion on some form of replacement for the crossing until 2022 budget deliberations start late this year.
As it exists today, the bottom of the two-lane bridge is 29 centimetres lower than required to handle a one-in-200-year flood event for which the municipality has to prepare. So as part of ongoing restoration work tentatively planned for that portion of Penticton Creek this summer, the bridge will simply be removed.
Public consultation completed in January revealed a desire to replace the 30-metre span with a new bridge for pedestrians and cyclists only. That will carry an estimated cost of $150,000 to $200,000, but the money isn’t in the city’s capital budget because there was some uncertainty about when the permits and grants for the creek work would materialize.
Coun. Judy Sentes was the lone member of the group Tuesday to express reservations about waiting to put in a new pedestrian-cyclist crossing.
“I can understand the need to remove the bridge, but I also understand the connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Sentes.
“It’s easier for a car to make the adjustment to a new route – it’s not that dramatic – but it can be if you’re counting steps if you’re a walker, and it can be for a cyclist as well.”
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, agreed with those sentiments, but recommended the replacement crossing be considered alongside the rest of Penticton’s infrastructure needs at budget time – especially with a new Transportation Master Plan nearing completion.
“I would hate to jump to that conclusion (that a new bridge is of the utmost importance) before we’ve had an opportunity to kind of prioritize all those projects against one another and say, ‘Is this the highest need at this point in time?’” Dixon said.
Coun. Frank Regehr agreed with that approach, and even suggested the absence of a crossing on Nanaimo Avenue could help with decision-making.
“It may well be that it is a good project to support, but I’d certainly like to look at that in the totality of the needs that we have as a community and look at it in that respect, rather than assume it’s the No. 1 project for our city,” said Regehr.
“We’ll find out in a fairly short period of time what the community feedback is on that inconvenience relative to other areas of the community.”
Once the span is gone, the closest non-vehicle crossing will be 335 metres away at Wade Avenue, while the closest vehicle bridge will be 407 metres away at Ellis Street, with additional crossings for cars at Vancouver and Eckhardt avenues.
Road realignments and a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Pickering Street and Haven Hill Road will be required, but city staff don’t expect any major traffic issues.
Penticton’s fire chief has also analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by 32 to 25 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.