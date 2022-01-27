A company that manufactures electric vehicles has been cleared to set up shop in Oliver.
North American EV on Monday received the rezoning required to begin work in the old flea market building at 6005 Station St. and attached empty lot at 248 Co-op Ave.
The company, which is based in Calgary, is keen on Oliver because of the town’s proximity to the Area 27 racetrack, mild climate and location near the U.S. border, according to a letter of intent it submitted to town officials.
North American EV’s business lines include converting vehicles to run on electricity, repairs and special product development. The company expects to hire upwards of 15 full-time employees.