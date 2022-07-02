A state of emergency along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek, and the upper reaches of Mill Creek is over.
It came into effect June 14.
However, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations warned that creek levels could rise again with extreme rain events.
Okanagan Lake, along with other lakes in the region, remain above pool.
The EOC advised residents to leave sandbags in place until the potential threat of flooding passes.
“Under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act,” said the release. “The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities. It is also illegal.”