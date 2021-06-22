Citing a lack of answers from the B.C. government about the long-term fate of a homeless shelter in downtown Penticton, the municipality is inching closer to legal action.
The latest irritant, according to Mayor John Vassilaki, was Premier John Horgan’s decision to ignore council’s request for Horgan personally intervene in the dispute over the old Victory Church shelter.
That request was sent by letter to Horgan on May 11. The reply came in a June 17 letter from Housing Minister David Eby, who simply encouraged the City of Penticton to continue working with BC Housing to find an alternative site for a homeless shelter.
“That’s just not right,” said Vassilaki in an interview Tuesday.
“It’s not fair for our public when the leader of the province is not willing to step forward and help things out.”
The mayor said BC Housing has responded to some information requests from the city, which now has the ammunition required to file a lawsuit concerning the shelter’s continued operation in contravention of the local zoning bylaw, which the B.C. government believes it has the authority to override.
Vassilaki said a special council meeting is tentatively planned for July 6, at which time local politicians may be asked to pull the trigger on legal action.
“We’re hoping we don’t have to, but we’re prepared to do that next month,” said the mayor.
“We’re hoping that the province and especially Eby will start to negotiate seriously and not keep repeating the same message over and over again.”
BC Housing has also agreed to the city’s request for an independent review of three existing supportive housing facilities in Penticton to determine their impact on the community.
That review, which has been contracted to Harry Cummings and Associates, is expected to take up to six months
Vassilaki noted, though, that BC Housing’s letter to the city in regard to the review is short on details about opportunities for public input – particularly from property owners near the facilities – and that BC Housing ignored council’s request not to move ahead on any other projects until the review is complete.
The old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the 42-bed facility.
After council voted unanimously in March not to extend the shelter’s permit for another year, Eby said he would invoke provincial powers to keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.
The city’s lawsuit is expected to name as defendants Bobby Nia, who owns the building; the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which operates the shelter; and BC Housing, the provincial agency funding the site.
Council in April authorized city staff to spend up to $300,000 on the lawsuit if necessary.