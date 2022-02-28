KELOWNA — Schools that have COVID-19 test kits should ensure they are given directly to parents or guardians rather than students, the Ministry of Health says.
The government has changed its guidance regarding the distribution of the kits following an advisory from Health Canada that the kits should be kept out of the reach of children.
“It is recommended that any remaining distribution of rapid antigen tests for Grades 7-K be direct to parent/guardians,” the ministry says. “These kits are safe and effective for self-testing at home - be sure to read the package instructions carefully.
“As with many medications and at-home care products, please note the following: these kits are intended to be handled and administered by adults. Do not swallow the solutions, and avoid eye and skin contact.”
“Wash hands thoroughly after use; please keep the test components out of reach of small children and animals; used tests and components can be disposed of in household garbage.”
Central Okanagan Public Schools had been intending to send the test kits, each of which contain five tests, home in the backpacks of students. The distribution was paused late last week in light of the advisory from Health Canada.
While Health Canada says the kits are safe and effective when used as intended, it cautions they contain chemical preservatives that “may be poisonous if swallowed or absorbed through the skin, particularly in children and pets”.
“Health Canada is aware of approximately 50 calls made to poison control centres in Canada related to accidental exposure, which have resulted in minor health outcomes,” states part of the advisory, issued last Thursday.
The distribution of 3.6 million rapid antigen test kits has been hailed by Health Minister Adrian Dix as an important measure in keeping schools safe.
“These allocations related to education mark an important shift, as students will be offered in the coming weeks the opportunity to take home one five-test kit for their and their family’s future use, if they were to become symptomatic,” Dix said last week.
In addition to the 3.8 million test kits for school students, another 2.1 million test kits are earmarked for colleges and universities.