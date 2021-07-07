Ken Davis is being remembered as a man who was always willing to help the community.
The prominent Penticton businessman, community volunteer and former city councillor died Sunday of complications related to cancer.
He was 90.
“Ken Davis was a great man, one of the best citizens our city has ever known,” Mayor John Vassilaki said Tuesday.
“He’s going to be missed by so many people. Ken never hesitated to help anyone who needed help. He was always able to make people feel good about themselves. In all the years I knew Ken, I never heard him say a bad word about anybody.”
Born in Melfort, Sask., he relocated to British Columbia in his early 20s.
From 1973-2004, Davis was an owner of CKOK and CKMG in Penticton, part of Okanagan Radio which also included stations in Summerland, Oliver/ Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Princeton and Yellowknife.
A boat enthusiast, he was later the owner and captain of the Casabella Princess paddle wheeler and Okanagan Boat Charters.
Davis was a tireless volunteer with St. Saviour’s Anglican Church and the Rotary Club of Penticton, also serving as the district governor in 2002-03. Additionally, he was a member of both the Penticton Curling Club and Penticton Yacht Club.
In the mid-1980s, he served for one term on Penticton city council.
“Ken always wanted politicians to tell the truth, not to beat around the bush and that was the way he was,” Vassilaki said.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton was among those who paid tribute to Davis.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Penticton city councillor, retired business owner and long-time Rotarian Ken Davis,” Ashton wrote on Twitter.
“Ken’s infectious laugh and keen enthusiasm for many Penticton Rotary projects will be missed by many.”
Davis is survived by his wife Elizabeth of nearly 67 years, three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Everden Rust Funeral Home. Due to COVID, the funeral will be limited to family only.