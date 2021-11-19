A highway link between the Interior and Lower Mainland has been re-established, but its use is limited to essential travel only.
Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton was re-opened Friday as was Hwy. 7 west of Hope.
“This will re-establish a vital link allowing for the movement of essential goods and services to and from the Lower Mainland,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said during a government press conference.
Only essential travel is permitted, however. The highways are open for commercial transport trucks, refrigerated trucks, grocery deliveries, mail and courier vehicles, road repair crews, and emergency vehicles.
“This will not be travel as we’d expect under normal conditions,” Fleming said.
Checkpoints will be in place and the prohibition against non-essential travel will be enforced, the government says. People who’ve been cut off from their principal residence can use the highways to get home, Fleming said. There will be three sections of alternating single-lane traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope, and sections of alternating single-lane traffic on Highway 7 west of Hope.
“Delays will be significant, given the amount of essential goods to be delivered and the many people eager to complete their trips home,” a government release states.
Highways 1, 3, 5, and 7 had been closed as a result of heavy rains and mudslides earlier this week. Highway 1 (the Trans-Canada) and Highway 5 (the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope) remain closed with serious damage and there is no forecast re-opening date.
Meanwhile, the government has imposed a 30-litre maximum fill-up for most drivers in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
Drivers of essential vehicles have unrestricted access to gas and diesel.
The order, limiting members of the general public from buying more than 30 litres per trip to a gas station, will be in place at least until Dec. 1.