Evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon for more than 500 properties in and around Osoyoos that were under threat from the 7,700-hectare Eagle Bluff wildfire.
That still left 192 properties under an evacuation order and another 2,635 under evacuation alert, as of Tuesday morning.
The triangle-shaped area covered by the orders and alerts extends from Osoyoos lake west approximately 15 kilometres to Nighthawk Road. Its boundary roughly follows Highway 3 and the Canada-U.S. border.
While the fire was still listed Tuesday as out of control, it’s threat to Osoyoos had been greatly diminished after moving north across the Canada-U.S. on Saturday and putting on a terrifying show that triggered the evacuation orders and alerts.
Those given the all-clear to return home include farmers and orchardists whose rural properties run adjacent to the eastern flank of the fire, which threatened the western edge of Osoyoos.
“I suspect that some of them may not have left in the first place, but it does give them the opportunity to go back and take care of their farms, so it was important they were getting off the order as soon as possible,” said Mark Pendergraft, who represents Area A (rural Osoyoos) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Pendergraft also chairs the RDOS board and serves as a local fire warden for the B.C. government.
“There’s still a significant amount of smoke at that northeastern corner of the fire and that’s probably where I’d guess the most activity will be, but I would just caution people, even those that are now allowed back to their homes, to watch the perimeter of that fire for any potential smokes and definitely let people know if they see them,” he added.
Inside town boundaries, it’s business as usual, according to Mayor Sue McKortoff, who noted the fire was well away from the community’s main tourist areas.
“I don’t think it’s inconvenienced any of the visitors when they’ve been here,” said McKortoff. “So, we’re ready for them, all our motels are open, and I think many of them are full.”
Pendergraft and McKortoff were among the local officials who participated in a virtual press conference hosted by the RDOS emergency operations centre on Monday afternoon.
Also on the call was Shaelee Stearns, a spokesperson for the BC Wildfire Service, who said a fresh incident management team from elsewhere in the province was slated to take the helm Wednesday.
The new crew will continue working closely with counterparts on the other side of the border who are tackling the fire in Washington State.
“Our incident commanders have been in constant contact, staying in communication… to look at the activity we’re seeing on both sides, as well as the response and what each side is doing,” said Stearns.
The fire had scorched about 1,500 hectares on the Canadian side as of Tuesday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It had burned another 6,200 hectares on the U.S. side, according to official sources in that country, for a total area of about 7,700 hectares.
The cause of the fire, which started Saturday morning near Oroville, Wash., about four kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, is still under investigation.
There have been no reports of structures lost on the Canada side but a handful of structures were lost near Oroville, according to local media there.
As of Tuesday, the BCWS had 61 personnel, six helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment on the scene.
Those 61 personnel were among 2,000 BCWS staff deployed throughout the province, alongside 1,500 contracted staff, 750 international firefighters and 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
To date, fires have scorched approximately 1.5 million hectares – or 15,000 square kilometres – marking B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record with most of August still to come. The old record was set in 2018, when fires scorched 1.3 million hectares.
Canada is also experiencing its worst-ever wildfire season, with 13 million hectares burned to date, compared to the old record of 7.6 million hectares that was set in 1989.