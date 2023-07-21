After a three-decade stay, the Kinsmen Club has pulled out of Penticton’s old train station.
The club on Tuesday handed over the keys to the old Kettle Valley Railway station – with new dedication plaque attached – to OneSky Community Resources.
Constructed in phases in the 1940s, the Tudor-style building at 216 Hastings Ave. was Penticton’s main train station until it went out of use in the 1970s.
In the late 1980s, the Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Society moved in, cleaned up and began renting out space to community groups.
But faced with a declining and aging membership, what’s left of the Penticton Kinsmen Club last year began the process of unloading the building by accepting applications from non-profits that wanted it.
Society director Norm Dishkin said OneSky – which has long operated a daycare at the station – was the ideal candidate from among 10 groups that applied thanks to its deep roots and track record in the community.
“We're very much aligned on everything that we do, so this it was a fairly easy decision,” said Dishkin.
OneSky executive director Tanya Behardien said her group plans to keep the building operating as it is now before considering any major changes.
“We have a long history of being in here and it's just an incredible gift and we are just so completely humbled and overwhelmed and grateful,” said Behardien.
The two-storey building, which was assessed last year at $2 million, boasts approximately 11,000 square feet, with an attached 5,500-square-foot warehouse on the 1.2-acre site. Among the eight current tenants are two daycares, Junior Chamber International, music teachers and an upholstery company.
Approximately $130,000 has been spent over the past decade keeping up with maintenance on the building, which the society had checked over for any major issues before passing it off.
Following the formation of the Penticton Kinsmen Club in 1946, the group’s members played an outsized role in the community, supporting a wide range of events and causes.
But like many other service groups, Kinsmen membership got smaller and older over time, and the club effectively went dormant about a decade ago, save for the society it created to operate the KVR Station.
Most of the Kinsmen Clubs in the region have now joined under a single banner for the entire South Okanagan, while Summerland maintains a stand-alone group.