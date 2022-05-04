Used tires are being accepted at a pop-up recycling location provided by the Penticton Indian Band.
In partnership with Tire Stewardship BC, the band is collecting the old rubber outside its main office at 841 Westhills Dr. until May 11.
“The First Nations Recycling Initiative supports local collection events and community recycling programs in First Nation communities throughout British Columbia,” said Rosemary Sutton, executive director of Tire Stewardship BC, in a press release.
“Tire Stewardship’s collaboration with the First Nations Recycling Initiative provides Indigenous communities with free, easy and accessible events to collect scrap tires, reduce waste and recycle responsibly.”