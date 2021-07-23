Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a missing Penticton man who may have disappeared in Manning Park.
David Robert Greatrix, 62, was last seen leaving his home in Penticton early on June 30.
His possible disappearance came to the attention of the RCMP on July 15, when staff at the Manning Park Lodge reported a vehicle – later determined to belong to Greatrix -- had been parked for days in the lot of the Monument 78/83 trail head.
“Police believe David Greatrix to possibly be in the Manning Park area but have been unable to confirm his whereabouts and are concerned for his well-being,” the RCMP said in a press release Friday.
Greatrix is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11, 220 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Princeton RCMP detachment at 250-295-6911.