Temporary repair work will close the Skaha Lake Park boat launch for three days next week.
The closure is planned for May 16-18. Boater are advised to consider alternate launches in Kaleden and Okanagan Falls.
“Temporary repairs will see an excavator pull a large pile of spoils back into the existing ramp to fill the large void that currently exists,” the city said in a press release.
“The work is necessary to prevent damage to boats and trailers at the public launch, as propeller wash caused by boat engines has eroded the end of the launch, creating a large drop-off and subsequently causing damage to trailers.”
The boat launch is scheduled for a complete rebuild in the fall.