Okanagan travellers are using shuttles, buses, and airplanes to navigate their way around the prolonged closure of Highway 97 at Summerland.
Driving is still an option, of course, provided you don’t mind an extra 90 minutes over bumpy back-country roads.
“During this trying time, we appreciate all the support of partners and businesses in the region as we deal with the rock slide on Highway 97,” Michael Ballingall, chair of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association board, said in a Thursday release.
Latest projections from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is that the blocked highway will partially reopen with single-lane alternating traffic on Sept. 16. The four lane highway has been closed since Aug. 28.
Options for getting around the rockslide are:
• two forestry service roads on either side of the lake, FSR 201 and the Trout Creek FSR
• a shuttle bus service between Penticton and Kelowna operated by Hoodoo Adventures. One-way cost for the two-hour trip is $99. A bus leaves Penticton at 7 a.m. and returns between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., arriving in Penticton between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The service is being combined with the company’s regular operations through the Myra Canyon. For more information, call 250-492-3888.
• A temporary water taxi is operating between Peachland and Summerland. There’s capacity for about 10 people on the boat. Sailings leave Peachland at 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., arriving in Peachland at 7:10 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., respectively.
Sailings leave Summerland at 7:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., arriving at Peachland at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. One-way trips are $50; same day round trips are $75. For more information, call 250-859-4187.
• Air Canada is waiving changes to existing bookings for travellers whose arrival destination is Penticton or Kelowna. WestJet is offering “flexible changes” for Kelowna airport-related bookings for travel between Sept. 7 through 10, the tourism agency says.