Members of the Penticton FireSmart team are hosting an interview series in May to help get residents thinking about wildfire prevention.
Interviews will take place each Friday, beginning May 6, in council chambers at city hall. Each session will run from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Conversation will be led and moderated by Brittany Siebert, the City of Penticton’s emergency program co-ordinator, with time set aside at the end for audience questions.
There’s no charge to attend online or in person, but you must register first by visiting www.firesmartpenticton.eventbrite.ca.
The planned sessions are:
• May 6: Wildfire response with Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson and Kevin Parkinson from the Penticton Wildfire Zone.
• May 13: Wildfire prevention with Joel Hamilton from FireSmart BC and Kelly Johnston, a registered professional forester
• May 20: Cultural burning (panel to be determined)
• May 27: Emergency preparedness with Adam Goodwin from Emergency Support Services and Amanda Newell, a private emergency co-ordinator