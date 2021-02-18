Oliver’s mayor plans to lobby for improvements to long-term care homes after COVID-19 outbreaks at two such facilities in his community killed 23 people.
Interior Health on Wednesday officially declared an end to the outbreak at Sunnybank long-term care centre, where 38 people were infected and six died. There are 51 publicly funded beds in the facility.
“This has been one of our most challenging outbreaks so far and I’m happy to see this outbreak declared over,” Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for IH, said in a statement.
“As the vaccination roll-out continues across Interior Health, I am hopeful we will see fewer outbreaks in our long-term care facilities.”
The announcement came one month after the end of a larger outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care home that sickened 78 people and killed 17.
“It’s a huge relief,” Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said in an interview Thursday.
While the two outbreaks aren’t believed to be linked, Interior Health has admitted publicly that the dated design of McKinney Place – which has 75 publicly funded beds, some of which were in rooms with as many as four residents – led to the rapid spread of the virus.
Johansen said council is considering lobbying the provincial government for facility improvements through the Union of B.C. Municipalities.
“I think we’ll be advocating for – and hopefully IH will be as well – that we’re going to upgrade some of these long-term care homes to make them less susceptible to these types of viruses,” said Johansen.
Outbreaks are declared over after a period of 28 days – equivalent to two incubation periods for the COVID-19 virus – has passed since the last patient displayed symptoms.
The rate of new COVID-19 infections across the broader South Okanagan remains low, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
For the week of Feb. 7-13, each day an average of three people per 100,000 in the Oliver-Osoyoos area tested positive for the virus, up from two the previous week.
Penticton saw its daily rate of new infections fall from 10 people per 100,000 to just one, while Summerland saw its rate decline from five to four.