The Kelowna land developer who created the Wilden neighbourhood, an alpine-style community with many natural areas, has died.
Gerhard Blenk was 81.
His vision for Wilden in the Glenmore highlands was to keep development focused in certain areas, preserving as much land as possible, while building high-quality and attractive homes.
“For me, the challenge is finding the right balance between creativity and beauty on one side of the scale and regulations and economics on the other,” he said in 2003, the year the first homes were built at Wilden.
“I know at the end of the day there will be some financial profit, but the greatest profit will be to look at some beautiful subdivisions surrounded by green space,” he said.
The German-born Blenk had a career in the oil and gas business, and had owned a hunting products company, before getting into land development. He began buying land in Kelowna for what would become Wilden in the mid-1990s.
He retired in 2017 and handed responsibility for the Wilden group of companies to his children. Blenk died March 28 at his home in Wilden.