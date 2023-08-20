During a crisis people feel a strong need to donate and volunteer. Emergency Reception Centres in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) do not have the capacity to accept or distribute donations or direct volunteers.
Please do not bring donations to Reception Centres or come on site to volunteer. Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies. To learn more about training and volunteer opportunities with Emergency Support Services please visit the Emergency Support Services webpage.
Donation and Volunteer Information in South Okanagan / Similkameen
For people who want to donate or volunteer there are amazing groups in the south Okanagan actively working to support people impacted by wildfires. Use links to visit websites below.
Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT)
Animal rescue and welfare group active in emergencies. Please call or e-mail to find out specific needs. Call 250-809-7152 or e-mail info@alertcanada.org.
South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre
Finds opportunities to volunteer in their community in south Okanagan. Please call to find out specific needs. Can accept monetary and physical donations of materials. Call 1-888-516-5661.
Local Foodbank
Please call to find out what is needed. Online monetary donations appreciated.
Princeton Food Bank 250-295-2123
Cawston / Keremeos Food Bank 250-492-4788
Osoyoos Food Bank 250-495-6581
Oliver Food Bank 250-498-4555
Penticton Food Bank 250-492-4788
Summerland Food Bank 778-516-0015
Salvation Army
Please call first to see what is needed for Penticton area. Call 250-492-4788.
Community Foundation of South Okanagan
Online monetary donations for support in South Okanagan. Call 250-493-9311 for more information.