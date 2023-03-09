Nothing is sacred to some thieves.
Police in Oliver say they’re investigating a break and enter early Thursday to the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
“Access was gained through a storage area by breaking a padlock and then removing a venting system. This allowed the suspect(s) to crawl into the bar area of the Legion,” said RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
“The safe and (bank) machine were both damaged extensively but no access was gained to either. It appears that approximately $150 in money was taken from a cash float.”
Wrigglesworth noted there was a “miscommunication” between the building’s alarm company and a property representative, which resulted in police arriving approximately three hours after the caper.
“Either way, this is a very frustrating event in that the amount of damage done far outweighs the items taken. Furthermore, it is also disheartening because of the disrespect shown to our veterans by desecrating a Legion,” said Wrigglesworth.
Oliver has struggled in recent months with dozens of business break-ins, but the suspect in those cases is currently behind bars.
It’s the second time in four months that a Legion branch in the South Okanagan has been targetted by thieves.
Back on Nov. 12, 2022, someone broke into the Legion branch in Summerland and made off with about $700 from a bank machine, cash float and donation boxes. The community rallied, however, and a fundraising campaign generated thousands of dollars to help the branch get back on its feet.