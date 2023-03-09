Legion dance

New Year's Eve 2019 inside the Oliver branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

 Special to The Herald

Nothing is sacred to some thieves.

Police in Oliver say they’re investigating a break and enter early Thursday to the local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“Access was gained through a storage area by breaking a padlock and then removing a venting system. This allowed the suspect(s) to crawl into the bar area of the Legion,” said RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.

“The safe and (bank) machine were both damaged extensively but no access was gained to either. It appears that approximately $150 in money was taken from a cash float.”

Wrigglesworth noted there was a “miscommunication” between the building’s alarm company and a property representative, which resulted in police arriving approximately three hours after the caper.

“Either way, this is a very frustrating event in that the amount of damage done far outweighs the items taken. Furthermore, it is also disheartening because of the disrespect shown to our veterans by desecrating a Legion,” said Wrigglesworth.

Oliver has struggled in recent months with dozens of business break-ins, but the suspect in those cases is currently behind bars.

It’s the second time in four months that a Legion branch in the South Okanagan has been targetted by thieves.

Back on Nov. 12, 2022, someone broke into the Legion branch in Summerland and made off with about $700 from a bank machine, cash float and donation boxes. The community rallied, however, and a fundraising campaign generated thousands of dollars to help the branch get back on its feet.