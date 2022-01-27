Public hearings are set for Feb. 14 for two projects that would create a total of 32 new homes in Oliver.
The owner of 491 Salamander Ave. is seeking a rezoning required to increase permitted density to accommodate a six-unit townhouse development.
Meanwhile, the owner of undeveloped land on Bentgrass Avenue is seeking a rezoning required to subdivide 10 lots for duplexes and six lots for single-family dwellings, which would permit creation of 26 new homes.
The project was originally approved in 2018 as a 27-lot subdivision, but the first phase of development saw just nine lots created.
Council at its meeting Monday gave first reading required for both projects to go to public hearings.