The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

8:49 a.m. 97th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:27 a.m. Dartmouth Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

10:54 a.m. Main Street, Summerland. Alarm.

11:07 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

11:18 a.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.

1:03 p.m. 2nd Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response-chest pain.

1:52 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.

1:56 p.m. Kobau Lookout FSR, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:37 p.m. Osprey Lane, Keremeos. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

4:23 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.

7:06 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.

7:06 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-man down.

8:26 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.

9:26 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Public service.

10:32 p.m. Juniper Avenue, Kaleden. Public service.

Wednesday

12:15 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.