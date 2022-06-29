The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:49 a.m. 97th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:27 a.m. Dartmouth Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
10:54 a.m. Main Street, Summerland. Alarm.
11:07 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
11:18 a.m. 8th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.
1:03 p.m. 2nd Avenue, Keremeos. Medical first response-chest pain.
1:52 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.
1:56 p.m. Kobau Lookout FSR, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:37 p.m. Osprey Lane, Keremeos. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
4:23 p.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.
7:06 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.
7:06 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-man down.
8:26 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.
9:26 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Public service.
10:32 p.m. Juniper Avenue, Kaleden. Public service.
Wednesday
12:15 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-short of breath.