A former Miss Penticton princess who’s still on the pageant trail is hosting a free beach yoga session this coming Saturday, May 7.
Camelia Vokey is running the session at Skaha Beach, starting at 2 p.m., in support of the platform, “Turning Sadness into Smiles,” on which she’s running in the Royal international Miss Pageant in Florida in July.
The yoga is free, but Vokey is accepting non-perishable donations for the Penticton food bank and monetary donations to support her family as it prepares to welcome home her quadriplegic father.
Vokey, who was Miss Penticton princess in 2010-11, is the current Royal International Ms. Canada Prairies 2022.