Here’s the latest information available on four major wildfires in the region as Wednesday afternoon.
Thomas Creek
Burning just a few kilometres northeast of Okanagan Falls, the fire was pegged Wednesday at 7,900 hectares, up from 7,300 a day earlier.
If conditions allowed, the BC Wildfire Service was planning to do small-scale ignitions along the southeast and north flanks, plus patrolling for hot spots on the west flank closest to Okanagan Falls. Heavy equipment was sent to the east flank to extend fire guards there.
A total of 724 properties were under evacuation alert and another eight were covered by an evacuation order.
Nk’Mip Creek
After skirting the northeast edges of Oliver and Osoyoos, the fire has been moving east over Anarchist Mountain. It was pegged Wednesday at 6,800 hectares, unchanged from last week because heavy smoke has made it difficult for the BCWS to map the fire from the air.
Crews were set Wednesday to continue mop-up and patrols in residential areas near McKinney Road and Shrike Hill, plus doing burn-offs and reinforcing guards where possible. Other crews were continuing with structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community and reinforcing a contingency line near Mount Baldy and Sidley Meadows.
Approximately 1,500 properties remained under an evacuation order or alert.
Garrison Lake
Burning approximately 30 kilometres south of Princeton near Eastgate in Manning Park, the fire was listed Wednesday at 2,400 hectares, unchanged from a day earlier, although the BCWS noted the fire had moved on the west and southeast flanks.
There were 141 properties under an evacuation alert and another 15 under evacuation order.
Brenda Creek
Located just off Highway 97 C approximately 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna, the fire was pegged Wednesday at 824 hectares, unchanged from Sunday.
Priorities for BCWS crews were building contingency lines on active flanks of the fire and patrolling a BC Hydro transmission line that supplies power to Peachland, West Kelowna and surrounding areas.
There were 43 properties in the Headwaters area under evacuation order and another 18 properties under evacuation alert.