The upcoming Meadowlark Nature Festival, which takes place May 20-23 across the South Okanagan, got a mention this week in the House of Commons.
Richard Cannings, a well-known biologist and the MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, sang the festival’s praises on Tuesday during member statements in the House.
“We started the Meadowlark festival in 1998 to give residents an opportunity to celebrate the special place they live in and to let everyone learn about its natural diversity from expert guides through hiking, biking, canoeing, horse rides and more,” said Cannings.
“We were told at the start that it would be difficult to organize a weekend festival featuring 80 or more events with a group of volunteers, but the festival is still going strong 24 years later. It has thrived through the efforts of those volunteers, but I want to mention three in particular who truly built the festival early on: Doreen Olson, Lisa Scott and Margaret Holm.
“I invite everyone to take part in the Meadowlark festival and celebrate the spectacular natural environment of the South Okanagan and Similkameen.”
The festival – which went on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic – has long prided itself on diverse, nature-oriented programming with a variety of events, including hikes, tours, lectures, dinners and assorted field trips all across the region led by experts in their fields.
To purchase tickets and get more information, visit www.meadowlarkfestival.ca.