Cover Girls

Jenna Kellerman from Penticton (left) and Oliver's Silke Schulze (right)

Two local women — Jenna Kellerman from Penticton (left) and Oliver's Silke Schulze (right)— are both in the top 10 in fan voting for the 2022 Inked Magazine CoverGirl competition. Fan voting remains open until the end of the weekend. To vote for Silke visit: cover.inkedmag.com/2022/silke. To vote for Jenna, visit: cover.inkedmag.com/2022/jenna-kellerman.