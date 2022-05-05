Two major housing developments that would create nearly 400 units between them have both cleared their first hurdles.
The larger of the two contemplates 305 residential units and commercial space spread across six six-storey buildings on the 800 block of Westminster Avenue West, currently home to the El Rancho Motel.
City council on Tuesday gave first reading to the required zoning amendment and sent the matter to a public hearing May 17.
Following early consultation last year, council proactively amended the Official Community Plan designation for the site to permit the project, which would revitalize a key property adjacent to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
The other project envisions 84 townhomes in 10 separate buildings up to three storeys in height on the 3.6-acre site at 435 Green Ave. W., the former estate of late Penticton businessman David Kampe.
The plan, which includes 134 parking spots, envisions 44 two-bedroom units and 44 three-bedroom units.
Following a one-month consultation period, the project will go to a public hearing June 20.
“This is a very interesting development proposal, actually, because it brings into Penticton a type of housing we don’t actually see very much of in British Columbia. The back-to-back townhouse concept is something you see in Europe quite a bit, where you’re looking for affordable housing or attainable housing in high-land-cost areas,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield, a long-time local realtor.
“I think it’s a bold move by the developer to have 84 of the same kind of unit on the one site and the kind of unit that hasn’t been tested to the market.”