The Salt Spring Island RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 39-year-old, Jimmy Pieschke, who is currently subject of a warrant related to several child pornography offences out of Quebec.
Pieschke pled guilty to the charges and failed to recently appear in court. As a result, a warrant of arrest has been issued.
Pieschke was last seen on Salt Spring Island on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 and his current whereabouts is unknown.
Pieschke is also known to use the alias “James” or Jimmy “LEDUC”.
Jimmy Pieschke is described as:
· Caucasian male,
· 5 foot 11 inches tall (180 cm),
· 166 lbs (75 kg),
· Hazel or greenish-blue eyes
· Brown hair.
At the time of his arrest, Pieschke was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 images and 169 videos depicting child pornography, some as young as three. There were also some images of bestiality.
Prior to his arrest, the Crown was seeking a six-year prison sentence.
If you see Jimmy Pieschke please call 911. Do not approach Pieschke or attempt to apprehend him. If you have information on his current whereabouts, please call the RCMP.