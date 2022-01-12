Summerland smashed its record for construction activity in 2021.
Staff at municipal hall issued 203 building permits for work valued at $59.8 million last year, smashing the previous record of $45.9 million achieved in 2019, according to data presented to council at its meeting Monday.
Almost half of 2021’s total value was derived from a single project: the 24-unit Oasis luxury condo development on Lakeshore Drive, permits for which added up to $28 million.
A total of 62 new units of multi-family housing were permitted last year, plus 41 new single-family dwellings.
“Staff projects that this growth trend will still continue into 2022,” said Brad Dollevoet, director of development services.
“Summerland is still an attractive place to live and work, and this increases demand for housing and the real estate market as well is definitely indicating the construction activity will not be slowing down anytime soon.”