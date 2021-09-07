Santa Claus is dispatching his hog-riding helpers to the South Okanagan this coming weekend.
Members of the Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association will be travelling Sunday, Sept. 12, between Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Okanagan Falls for a toy run to help fill Christmas hampers.
“This toy run has been an ongoing event for well over 30 years and is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts to come out and enjoy the camaraderie, look at the bikes and support the community. All donations will be gladly accepted,” organizers said in a press release.
The event will take the form of a poker run – with COVOD-19 precautions place – starting at the Peach on the Beach in Penticton at 11 a.m. Riders will then visit Summerland, Oliver and Okanagan Falls, before arriving back at the Peach to grab their final card at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best and worst poker hands, plus a secret score.
Registration will take place at the Peach beforehand from 9:30-11 a.m. Smaller groups will be encouraged to depart separately to avoid riders bunching up.
Among the charities that will distribute the toys are the St. Vincent De Paul Society, which hands out approximately 300 Christmas hampers each year in Penticton.
For more information, call 250-498-6913 or email omra2001@gmail.