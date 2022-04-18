A combination of rising inflation and falling public health restrictions could add up to a banner year for the Penticton Farmers’ Market, which took root Saturday for its 32nd consecutive season.
Market manager Linda Van Alphen estimated at least 1,000 people strolled through on opening day of the weekly event, which had a bumper crop of 53 vendors.
“Even the mayor commented as he came through that he’d never seen so many vendors there at the beginning of our market” season, said Van Alphen in reference to Mayor John Vassilaki getting the honour of ringing a bell to officially mark the start of business.
The event, which occupies the 100 block of Main Street and is one of Penticton’s signature attractions, is set to run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.
It has space for 80 vendors in total, and Van Alphen, who met people Saturday from as far away as Manitoba, expects the market to fill out through May and June as local farmers start harvesting new crops.
Anything fresh for sale on Saturday, like microgreens and root vegetables, “seemed to be gone in seconds,” added Van Alphen, whose vendors all make it, bake it or grow it.
In acknowledgement of their special role in helping feed communities, farmers’ markets were permitted to remain open during the pandemic, but with tight capacity limits that sometimes resulted in long waits to get in and shop.
With those limits gone and the pandemic – hopefully – on the wane, the market is bracing for an influx of visitors.
“I think that people want to get out, and the thing is, it’s proven that the safest place you can be is outside,” said Van Alphen.
“And the other thing is, I really think that grocery prices – produce prices – are going to go skyrocketing, while the farmers here are still selling things at the same prices they’ve always sold them at, so I think that’s going to be a real plus for the farmers’ market this year.”
She’s also looking forward to the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association relaunching its Saturday community market on May 7.
The community market, which occupies the adjacent blocks of Main and Front Streets, offers a wider range of vendors than the farmers’ market, so “it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Van Alphen.
She said the two markets will be demarcated in part by a new Penticton Farmers’ Market branded cargo trailer and tents that were purchased with assistance from a grant program through the B.C. Association of Farmers’ Markets.