Following direction from Penticton city council on the expansion of the metered parking program throughout commercial areas of the downtown, new parking meters have been installed on Main Street, Ellis Street, Front Street, Nanaimo Ave. and Padmore Ave.
While the new meters are now installed, they will not be activated for several more weeks.
“Residents may have noticed the new pay parking machines on the revitalized blocks of Main Street,” bylaw services supervisor Tina Mercier said in a press release.
“The expansion of the metered parking program is just one of the measures the City put in place to help to recoup revenue loss as an outcome of COVID-19.”
Paid parking is in effect Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with rates of $2 per hour. Residents looking for longer downtown parking options may purchase monthly or annual parking permits for City lots at City Hall.
“We encourage residents to utilize and download the Passport Parking Canada application for your smart phone to top up the meter from your device without returning to your vehicle to deposit coins,” Mercier said.
The Passport Parking Canada app is available at: ppprkca.com. As an incentive, the purchase of $20 worth of parking time will be valued at $25.
For additional information on parking and to review a map of parking in the downtown, visit: penticton.ca/parking.