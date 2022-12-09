A Kelowna provincial politician is once again asking the government to replace Rutland Middle School.
Norm Letnick, Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, has raised the issue with newly-appointed NDP education minister Rachna Singh.
Letnick had previously pressed former education minister Jennifer Whiteside on the need to replace the aging school.
A new Rutland Middle School is one of the top priorities for the local school district but the necessary funding has not yet been made available by Victoria.