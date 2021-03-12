Three military helicopters arrived in the Okanagan Wednesday and will be flying around the region through March 30 on a mountain training exercise.
The RCAF choppers are from Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, Que., and were flown into Kelowna airport aboard large fixed-wing aircraft. They’ll be based out of Penticton while in the Okanagan, and their daily flights will take them as far north as Revelstoke.
“The squadron has a need to conduct some mountain flying training. It’s an important part of their maintaining operational readiness,” David Lavalle, public affairs officer with 1 Canadian Air Division said. “Flying in a mountainous environment comes with its own set of challenges that the aircrews need to be aware of.”
The three-week training exercise is dubbed Faucon Alpin, or Alpine Falcon. The pilots are flying CH-146 Griffon helicopters.
On the RCAF website, it says the helicopters “support the tactical transportation of troops and materiel as well as search-and-rescue operations, surveillance and reconnaissance, training, casualty evacuation, and counter-drug operations.”
The helicopters can also be fitted with a variety of equipment, including self-defence weapons, a powerful searchlight, and a hoist to extract people and cargo from almost any terrain, the RCAF says.
Capable of flying 260 km/h, the helicopters have a range of 656 km. None of the helicopters are normally based in B.C.
People can expect to see the helicopters flying low over the Okanagan the next three weeks, but the RCAF says it will do everything possible to reduce the impact on communities during the training exercises.
Prior to arriving in the Okanagan, Lavalle said, crews involved in the training exercise were quarantined for two weeks and had to pass a COVID-19 test.