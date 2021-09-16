A verbal confrontation which lasted several minutes broke out Thursday afternoon outside People’s Party of Canada candidate Sean Taylor’s campaign headquarters on Ellis Street in Penticton.
Shortly after 2 p.m., an unidentified woman pulled her SUV in front of a PCC truck.
The unidentified woman had a sign taped to the vehicle with an illustration of a stick person and the words, “Selfish, Entitled, Ignorant,” with arrows pointing to the PPC vehicle, which was also parked on Ellis St.
The truck featured a large sign that read, “No vaccine passports, no lockdown, Elect Sean Taylor PPC.”
The woman also waved a small sign which promoted the importance of believing in science.
A shouting match ensued between the woman and a PPC volunteer. According to curious eyewitnesses, it lasted several minutes before the woman drove away.
It’s unknown if Taylor was in his office at the time.
Taylor, who is seeking the MP’s job in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has been extremely vocal in his opposition to vaccine passports and said the PPC is the only party calling for the end to lockdowns and COVID restrictions.