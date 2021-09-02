Weed-chopping machines on Okanagan Lake could be re-tooled so the blades cut more roots but kick up less environmental-damaging sediment.
An overhaul of the decades-old Eurasian milfoil rototillers is proposed through a partnership involving the Okanagan Basin Water Board and UBC Okanagan.
“The rototillers were designed really in the late ’70s, through the ’80s, and they have’'t been re-evaluated since then," OBWB operations manager James Littley said Wednesday.
While the milfoil rototillers — unique to the Okanagan and Shuswap areas — are effective, engineering improvements could boost their performance while reducing the amount of sediment they disturb from the lake bottom, Littley says.
Disturbed sediment is a concern, in part, because of its potential to impact the habitat of the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel. The species is considered to be at risk and, as a result, there have been increasing limits placed on areas where the rototillers can operate.
“We want to see if there are better machine designs that we could use to mitigate any potential harm to the mussels,” Littley said.
University administrators have endorsed the partnership and engineering students will be asked this fall if they want to help in a mechanical and environmental review of the rototillers’ operations as part of their regular studies.
Depending on the students’ recommendations, changes to the machines could happen fairly quickly, Littley said: “We’d be pretty responsive to changing our machine design, if we need to.”
Milfoil is considered an invasive species and, in the early 1970s, there were concerns its proliferation could become so widespread as to foul swimming beaches and significantly impact Okanagan tourism.
Chemical treatments were briefly deployed but abandoned in the face of public opposition based on concerns about the quality of drinking water. Authorities in neighbouring Washington state, however, do use chemicals to control milfoil in their lakes.
The OBWB uses rototillers to de-root the milfoil in the winter and spring and harvesters in the summer to trim the tops of the weeds, which grow in depths of between one to four metres.
Overall, the milfoil situation in Okanagan and Shuswap lakes was less problematic this year than in previous years, Littley says, suggesting smoky skies may have hindered the plant’s development.
The notable exception was in Vaseux Lake in the South Okanagan which had “explosive growth” of the weeds, Littley said. Weed control efforts there are hampered by the presence of the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel and restrictions on motorized vessels in the lake that include the rototillers and harvesters.